Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

People on the Move

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC1S Group has hired Chip Natsis as the Preconstruction Manager. Chip Natsis has excelled in all aspects of the evolving construction industry. From Project Management, Scheduling, Business Development, and Estimating, he has held many operational duties that have helped him succeed as a leader. He will drive the preconstruction department in design/build delivery methods, conceptual estimating, calibration with owners and designers, and developing relationships with critical trade partners.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preconstruction#Estimating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
Businessbizjournals

Maria Colacurcio and Syndio are tackling workplace equity problems

The Syndio CEO has scored big-name backing recently while on a mission to address one of the biggest problems in the workplace. At the annual Director of the Year event PSBJ will be honoring outstanding Board of Directors who serve on startups, family or public companies with commitment, integrity and authenticity.
BusinessPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Adtalem Announces CEO Transition

Adtalem Global Education Inc. issued the following announcement on Aug. 4. Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced that Stephen Beard, currently chief operating officer, will succeed Lisa Wardell as chief executive officer and be elected to the company’s board of directors, effective September 8. Wardell, currently chairman and CEO, will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board of directors for a one-year term. These changes are the result of a thorough board-led succession planning process designed to drive continuity and continued momentum and accelerate our path to growth.
Businesskmaland.com

Benson Hill adds Food Industry Veteran to Lead Ingredients Business

(KMAland) -- Benson Hill has hired a food industry veteran to oversee the company’s global operations and market adoption of its innovative plant-based ingredients portfolio. Benson Hill CEO Matt Crisp says Bruce Bennett is joining the company’s executive leadership team as president of its Ingredients Business Segment. Crisp explains that...
Economyhpil.org

WBDC Business Counseling

Thinking of opening your own business? Not sure where to start? The Village of Hanover Park has collaborated with the Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) to help. With the pandemic, WBDC satellite office hours at the Village of Hanover Park, at Village Hall are temporarily suspended, but you can set a meeting with Aisha McBurrows, at no cost, to discuss start-up and business expansion. She can help with Business Plans, sales projections, marketing, access to capital, expansion plans, structuring requests for financing, and more. More information on WBDC is online at: https://www.wbdc.org/. Contact Aisha at (630) 256-4642. To setup a FREE business advising appointment email amcburrows@wbdc.org or call 630-256-4642.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Seattle robocall-blocker Hiya adds Salesforce president to board

Seattle startup Hiya added Sarah Franklin, Salesforce president and chief marketing officer, to its board of directors, the company announced Thursday. Hiya, founded in 2016, develops technology that detects and blocks robocalls and fraud calls for companies like Samsung, Apple and AT&T. “As we look to create a better voice...
Genesee Depot, WIbizjournals

Matthew Kerley

Culinary & Operations Director of the Union House Restaurant in Genesee Depot, WI at The Union House. Executive Chef Matt Kerley has been named the culinary & operations director at the Union House Restaurant in Genesee Depot. Kerley previously served as executive chef of Rumpus Room, the University Club and Hinterland Gastropub where he was also General Manager.Kerly has been featured as resident chef on Fox 6 and appeared on The Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "Bite Club". Kerley will work with Dan Harrell as chef de cuisine at the Union House.
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

The Establishment of ViaBTC Capital Renovates the Blockchain Investment Ecosystem

On August 6, 18:30 (UTC+8), the official website of ViaBTC Capital — ViaBTC’s new subsidiary went live, which also marked the official establishment of the newly initiated platform. At the same time, soon as it was incorporated, ViaBTC Capital has launched its first round of venture capital funds towards the global crypto industry, committed to building an investment ecosystem integrating capital, resources and post-investment services.
Businessaithority.com

Itopia Announces New Investment From Topmark Partners, Expands Its Corporate Board of Directors, and Forms a New Strategic Advisory Board

Leading cloud orchestration and automation solution provider expands its pool of strategic advisors due to continued, long-term growth, fueled by global work-from-anywhere policies. itopia, a leading cloud orchestration and automation solution provider, announced the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board and an investment from Topmark Partners. Topmark managing partner, Brian...
Menomonee Falls, WIthefabricator.com

Custom Production Grinding appoints president

Custom Production Grinding, Menomonee Falls, Wis., a provider of ultrahigh-precision grinding and honing of critical parts for manufacturers, has named Tom Amherdt as president and part-owner. Amherdt has extensive executive management and operations experience, in roles including product and business development, project management, operations and executive profit-and-loss accountability, operations, and...
Healthbizjournals

Good Works: RK Industries' suicide-awareness campaigns lead sector

Finding an area of passion is important to the longevity and success of a company’s corporate social responsibility program. RK Industries, a Civic 50 Colorado 2020 honoree, has become deeply involved in an issue area especially pertinent to the construction industry. Additionally, the company developed a CSR program that truly values volunteerism seriously — with plans to expand on this in the future.
Healthbizjournals

Northwestern Mutual implements vaccine requirement for on-campus employees

Northwestern Mutual became the first major non-health care employer in metropolitan Milwaukee to institute a vaccine requirement for employees who plan to work in the company’s offices in downtown Milwaukee and in Franklin. The Milwaukee-based life insurer emailed employees Friday morning a notice stating that those who aren’t vaccinated by...
Norwalk, CTbizjournals

Fortune 500 company acquires Kettering electrical services business

An electrical services business located in the Dayton area has been acquired by a Fortune 500 company. The deal is expected to prompt more growth. Quebe Holdings Inc., a Kettering-based provider of pre-construction, construction, systems integration and energy solutions, was recently purchased by EMCOR Group Inc. — a mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services company headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Dalet Announces New Hires to its Leadership Team

Dalet this week announced three new appointments to its leadership team, focusing on customer service and cloud operations. Benjamin Zores is the company’s new Head of Cloud Operations, leading a team that will be responsible for optimizing how Dalet deploys, upgrades, supports and maintains mission-critical cloud environments. An expert at managing cloud environments at scale, Benjamin will ensure Dalet solutions operate at optimal reliability, capacity, efficiency, security and cost. Prior to joining Dalet, Benjamin was Director of Cloud Operations and Infrastructure at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, where he designed and maintained a global mesh of datacenters and associated cloud-native software stack for real-time telecommunications systems, daily sustaining millions of users.
Jobsam-online.com

PDI Technician

Sturgess Bodycraft are currently seeking an PDI Technician to join their existing team. We are looking to recruit a Level 2 Technician to carry out all aspects of vehicle diagnostics, PDI & repairs. You will join our dedicated team at our flagship Bodyshop and Preparation Centre. We are looking for...
Businessbizjournals

Cushman & Wakefield promoting global president John Forrester to CEO

Commercial real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield said John Forrester, currently its global president, will become CEO of the company on January 1, 2022, replacing Brett White, who will remain as the company's executive chairman. Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) said as global president, Forrester oversaw the firm’s service...

Comments / 0

Community Policy