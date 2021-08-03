People on the Move
C1S Group has hired Chip Natsis as the Preconstruction Manager. Chip Natsis has excelled in all aspects of the evolving construction industry. From Project Management, Scheduling, Business Development, and Estimating, he has held many operational duties that have helped him succeed as a leader. He will drive the preconstruction department in design/build delivery methods, conceptual estimating, calibration with owners and designers, and developing relationships with critical trade partners.www.bizjournals.com
