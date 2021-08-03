People on the Move

Thinking of opening your own business? Not sure where to start? The Village of Hanover Park has collaborated with the Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) to help. With the pandemic, WBDC satellite office hours at the Village of Hanover Park, at Village Hall are temporarily suspended, but you can set a meeting with Aisha McBurrows, at no cost, to discuss start-up and business expansion. She can help with Business Plans, sales projections, marketing, access to capital, expansion plans, structuring requests for financing, and more. More information on WBDC is online at: https://www.wbdc.org/. Contact Aisha at (630) 256-4642. To setup a FREE business advising appointment email amcburrows@wbdc.org or call 630-256-4642.