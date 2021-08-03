People on the Move
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has recently appointed Raj Arora, CEO of Jensen Hughes, to its Board of Directors for a three-year term. Arora previously served as vice president and general manager of fire detection and special hazard products at Tyco Fire Protection Products. He brings over 20 years of experience in fire protection to the NFPA board and will offer insights on the development of long-range plans for addressing fire, electrical and other hazards.www.bizjournals.com
