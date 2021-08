The Dodge Charger is an ideal cop car. It's also one hell of a muscle car when equipped with any of the V8 options. The rear-wheel-drive full-size sedan is not something you want chasing you when there's a police officer behind the wheel. SCD Remanufactured Vehicles, a Queensland, Australia-based private company, is fully aware of this, hence the reason why it privately imported a pair of Chargers for law enforcement purposes. Both require significant modifications; the steering wheel and pedals need to be moved from the left to the right side. But here's the thing: Dodge itself wants no part of the project and was never involved in the import process.