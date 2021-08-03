People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleVeteran technology leader Ryan Harris, with more than 15 years of experience in Nashville’s growing tech sector, has been named the Network Services Practice Director at Plow Networks. He will be responsible for growing the IT provider’s Network Services practice and creating best-in-class network solutions for a wide range of clients. Ryan brings expansive knowledge of a wide variety of technologies and customer interaction techniques, using both to build efficient and forward-thinking process.

Seattle, WAbizjournals

Seattle robocall-blocker Hiya adds Salesforce president to board

Seattle startup Hiya added Sarah Franklin, Salesforce president and chief marketing officer, to its board of directors, the company announced Thursday. Hiya, founded in 2016, develops technology that detects and blocks robocalls and fraud calls for companies like Samsung, Apple and AT&T. “As we look to create a better voice...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Pipeline to Close Gender Gap

Accenture has made a strategic investment, through its Accenture Ventures program, in Pipeline, a Denver-based startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to increase financial performance by closing the gender equity gap, according to a statement released by the company. Pipeline’s proprietary cloud-based SaaS platform uses artificial intelligence to assess,...
Norwalk, CTbizjournals

Fortune 500 company acquires Kettering electrical services business

An electrical services business located in the Dayton area has been acquired by a Fortune 500 company. The deal is expected to prompt more growth. Quebe Holdings Inc., a Kettering-based provider of pre-construction, construction, systems integration and energy solutions, was recently purchased by EMCOR Group Inc. — a mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services company headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Nsight, Inc. Expands Its Global Footprint to Gurugram, India

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Nsight, Inc., the leading global technology consulting firm that helps organizations orchestrate their Digital Transformation around business solutions in Customer Experience, CPQ, ERP, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data & Analytics, announced that this morning in Gurugram, India, they went live with their 7th business operations office globally and their 2nd in India. The office was inaugurated by Sumit Bhatia, Executive Director and Board Member at Nsight, Inc.
Mclean, VAparabolicarc.com

Intelsat and Orange Expand Partnership to Deliver Mobile Network Services and Provide Reliable 3G/4G Services in French Guiana

McLean, Va.. (Intelsat PR) – Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure, today announced it is expanding its relationship with Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunications carriers, to provide cellular backhaul services in French Guiana that will provide universal services and increase access to both telecommunications and advanced connectivity solutions for Orange customers.
TechnologyeWeek

5 Benefits of Disaster Recovery in the Cloud vs. On-Premises

Any good disaster recovery plan (DR) mitigates against a variety of different scenarios that might bring a service down or otherwise cause an incident. Good DR plans also connect those scenarios to goals such as high availability (HA), plus metrics for measuring performance against those goals. Common examples include data recovered — how much was lost? And time to recovery — how fast was the service restored?
Softwarevmware.com

Re: Network keeps resetting

I found references to this bug starting with VMware Player v8, so I'm not exactly sure if this is the same problem. I've been noticing a resetting of my network every 10-15 minutes. Here is a sample of what happens (this is 10 minutes after a reboot):. (Highlight to read)
Internetblandinonbroadband.org

CenturyLink vs. Comcast Xfinity: Which is better for your home internet?

C|Net compares CenturyLink and Comcast using a few metrics. If both are available in your area and you are making a decision about which to choose, the article will be helpful. If you are not in their area or you are and few of these services are available, the article may be frustrating but informative. Here’s the premise…
Businessaithority.com

Teradata Cloud Momentum Continues With New, Enterprise-Scale Cloud Analytics Customers in First-Half 2021

Teradata’s fastest path to the cloud appeals to enterprises worldwide in a number of industries, including financial services, retail, manufacturing, transportation, telco, healthcare, and media and entertainment. Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced strong adoption in the first half of 2021 of its Teradata Vantage...
Businessbizjournals

Cushman & Wakefield promoting global president John Forrester to CEO

Commercial real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield said John Forrester, currently its global president, will become CEO of the company on January 1, 2022, replacing Brett White, who will remain as the company's executive chairman. Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) said as global president, Forrester oversaw the firm’s service...
Businessbizjournals

ThreeBridge Solutions announces merger with Keyot

It's a merger with big implications for the Twin Cities IT consultancy landscape. ThreeBridge, headquartered in Minneapolis, ranks third on the Business Journal's Largest IT Consulting Firms in the Twin Cities. Keyot in Eagan ranks 11.
Moline, ILbizjournals

John Deere buys autonomous tractor startup for $250M

Tractor giant John Deere has agreed to acquire a Silicon Valley startup that develops autonomous driving technology for tractors. Moline, Illinois-based Deere announced it is buying Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million. The startup, founded in 2017, has built technology that allows tractors to work in a field autonomously. Its tech is compatible with existing machines, allowing farmers to retrofit their tractor fleets with autonomous systems.
Miami, FLbizjournals

Miami company will launch 'world's first' NFT venture for music industry

A new Miami company wants to reshape the music industry with NFTs. Glozal Inc., the creator of an NFT music platform founded in 2021, recently moved into a 20,000-square-foot headquarters office in downtown Miami. The music technology startup aims to connect artists with new revenue streams and offer fans an opportunity to purchase exclusive content from their favorite performers in an NFT format.
Businesswoodard.com

Intuit Expanding Team in India

Intuit is planning to add 350 additional people to its team of approximately 1,100 team members who currently work at Intuit's India location, which has been ranked as the #3 place to work in India in 2021. The expansion will primarily be for the company's Software Engineering, Product Management, Experience...
Technologythefastmode.com

Building the Right Wi-Fi 6 Infrastructure Featured

Digitalisation has been the key enabler of the post-pandemic rebound for many organisations, and of the changes that have driven the recovery, perhaps the most transformative has been the exponential adoption of connected devices. Asia Pacific looks poised to be the leading geography for this trend, with industry reports forecasting the regional Internet of Things (IoT) market to grow exponentially to US$437 billion by 2026. However, the current Wi-Fi connectivity standards might not provide sufficient bandwidth to support the increasing volume of simultaneously connected devices without compromising network speeds.
Softwareaithority.com

Trade Hounds Announces Partnership With Deltek

Trade Hounds, a professional community and hiring platform built for the construction industry, announced it has entered into a partnership with Deltek, a leading provider of software and solutions for project-based business, including construction firms. Trade Hounds has joined Deltek’s Marketplace to provide Deltek + ComputerEase customers direct access to the Trade Hounds hiring platform.
Softwareaithority.com

LiveVox’s Next-Gen Contact Center Platform Delivers 229% ROI According to Total Economic Impact Study

Independent study evaluates the financial impact of deploying LiveVox’s Blended Omnichannel and purpose-built CRM together for improved agent and customer experience. LiveVox Holdings, Inc, a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, has released the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of LiveVox. The study examines the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying LiveVox’s Blended Omnichannel and purpose-built customer relationship management (CRM). Guest speakers, Forrester’s Art Schoeller and Nick Ferrif, will present key findings from the study on August 11th during a LiveVox webinar.

