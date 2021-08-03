People on the Move
Veteran technology leader Ryan Harris, with more than 15 years of experience in Nashville’s growing tech sector, has been named the Network Services Practice Director at Plow Networks. He will be responsible for growing the IT provider’s Network Services practice and creating best-in-class network solutions for a wide range of clients. Ryan brings expansive knowledge of a wide variety of technologies and customer interaction techniques, using both to build efficient and forward-thinking process.www.bizjournals.com
