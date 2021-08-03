Angela Murawski

Hey. As most people know, I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in May, and have been unable to work for the past month. For those that don’t know: In early may, I had what the doctors call a “cerebral vascular event” that caused lesions in my brain that have led to a disruption with my equilibrium, has effected my ABILITY TO SEE, and I began showing signs of cognitive decline. This led to the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. We have seen multiple doctors and had tons of tests run, but no treatment or answers in sight.