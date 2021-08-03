Angela Murawski
Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Corwin Nixon Health Center at Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton. Angela K. Murawski, CPNP-PC is accepting pediatric patients at the Corwin Nixon Health Center. She is a board-certified pediatric nurse practitioner. She completed her Bachelors and Masters in Nursing from the MGH Institute of Health Professions in Boston, MA. She was then commissioned into the United States Air Force. Following her honorable completion of duty, Angela has continued to serve in outpatient settings. She is passionate about open collaboration between her patients and families.www.bizjournals.com
