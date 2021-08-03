Cancel
Public Health

Angela Murawski

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePediatric Nurse Practitioner at Corwin Nixon Health Center at Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton. Angela K. Murawski, CPNP-PC is accepting pediatric patients at the Corwin Nixon Health Center. She is a board-certified pediatric nurse practitioner. She completed her Bachelors and Masters in Nursing from the MGH Institute of Health Professions in Boston, MA. She was then commissioned into the United States Air Force. Following her honorable completion of duty, Angela has continued to serve in outpatient settings. She is passionate about open collaboration between her patients and families.

Sciencewuot.org

HealthConnections: Health Inequities and the Future of Nursing

The National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine recently released a report titled The Future of Nursing 2020-2030: Charting a Path to Achieve Health Equity. WUOT's Chrissy Keuper and Dr. Carole R. Myers of the University of Tennessee College of Nursing will discuss why the report is important beyond the nursing profession.
Cancerthejacksonpress.org

COVID-19 Survivors Have Broad, Longer-Term Immunity

People who have recovered from COVID-19 retain broad and effective longer-term immunity to the disease, according to a new study. Findings of the study, which is the most comprehensive of its kind so far, have implications for expanding understanding about human immune memory as well as future vaccine development for coronaviruses.
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

Dr. Sumit Bhagra to be new physician leader in Albert Lea and Austin

Dr. Sumit Bhagra, M.D., has been selected as the new Site Lead Physician for Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin. The Site Lead Physician role combines the responsibilities of the current site CEO and site medical director positions. Bhagra has served as the Albert Lea/Austin medical director...
Mental Healthrecord-courier.com

Coleman rebranding to better reflect health care it provides

In an effort to better reflect the care it provides, Coleman Professional Services is rebranding itself as Coleman Health Services. "It is a confusing name because it doesn’t say what we do," Kathy Myers, director of communications and advocacy, said of the Coleman Professional Services name. "We are professional, yes, but we provide healthcare. That’s really the reason for changing it, to make our brand less confusing."
Carbon County, PAsauconsource.com

St. Luke’s Carbon Campus to Improve Health Care Access in County

When the new St. Luke’s Carbon Campus hospital opens in late fall, it will be the centerpiece of the health system’s technologically-advanced, multipurpose, rural medical and wellness complex in Lehighton, where it will redefine healthcare access, convenience and quality for the local population and surrounding areas. This innovative model, though serving a smaller rural area, will have some of the latest technology not even found in major metropolitan hospitals, making it a rural model of healthcare excellence.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Angela Blackwell Carter tapped as Norfolk Tourism Foundation’s new director

Angela Blackwell Carter loves the crape myrtle trees that line her street in Ghent. And despite the allergy symptoms they give her, she can’t imagine living anywhere else. “I just love it; Norfolk’s my home, a real treasure and a beautiful city,” Carter said. Born and raised in Newport News, Carter’s roots run deep on the Peninsula. Her mother’s lineage dates to the founding of the city of ...
Mental Healthpatientdaily.com

Mental health patients will answer when asked about firearms

Kaiser Permanente issued the following announcement on Aug. 6. When patients receiving care for mental health were asked to complete a standardized questionnaire that included the question, "Do you have access to guns?" most provided a response, according to a Kaiser Permanente study published in JAMA Health Forum. Firearms are...
Health ServicesTimes News

US News & World Report recognizes St. Luke’s

According to the US News & World Report 2021 hospital rankings, St. Luke’s University Hospital Bethlehem Campus is “high performing” in 15 of 17 adult procedures and conditions - the most of any hospital in the Lehigh Valley. New categories include:. • Pneumonia. • Stroke. • Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion)
Ashtabula County, OHnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Orwell Family Health Center welcoming new patients

Aug. 6—ORWELL — Orwell Family Health Center now has a new primary care team — Ashtabula County Medical Center Family Medicine specialists, Dr. Adeola Fakolade and Nurse Practitioner Peggie Reinhardt are welcoming new patients to the office at 8220 Route 45. Family Medicine and Geriatric Specialist Catherine Bishop, DO, also sees patients in Orwell.
Nashville, TNbizjournals

HCA Houston Healthcare names new CEO for TMC-area hospital

HCA Houston Healthcare, the local division of Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), has appointed a new CEO of a hospital near the Texas Medical Center. Chris Osentowski will take over the top executive role at HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center on Aug. 23. Osentowski's responsibilities will include improving the patient care and experience and overseeing multiple large-scale capital improvement projects at the 444-bed hospital, located at 1313 Hermann Drive in the Museum District.
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Konza Prairie Community Health Center to Return to Visitor Restrictions

JUNCTION CITY – In order to ensure a safe environment for patient access to health care services, and in response to the evolving COVID-19 public health emergency, Konza is revising operations. Konza Prairie Community Health Center (Konza) will be implementing visitor restrictions as of Monday, August 9, 2021. Konza patients will be allowed 1 visitor/companion per visit.
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

ICU capacity in Texas hospitals shrinks as delta variant spread causes surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TEXAS — As the delta variant rages across the state, the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has Texas hospitals worried about running out of beds for patients. As a palliative care physician, Dr. Mark Casanova is used to providing care for patients who are extremely sick. But he says the current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations feels different.
Public Healthkbia.org

MU Health To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations For Employees By Oct. 1

All employees, students and providers who work, learn or practice medicine at MU Health Care facilities must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, unless granted a medical or religious exception, it was announced Thursday. The Oct. 1 vaccination deadline provides time for employees to become fully vaccinated prior to the...
SciencePosted by
Lootpress

New population health program at WVU prepares students to address local health concerns

While the world has been focused on COVID-19 as a health crisis, individual communities may have other specific health concerns that need attention. Population health, which integrates healthcare and public health practices, is an emerging healthcare field that allows professionals to identify a locally pressing health issue, intervene and transform the community’s health outcomes.
Educationbeckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic, UPMC among systems holding off on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Dozens of hospitals and health systems have decided to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees since March. However, some health systems have chosen not to mandate vaccines as of Aug. 6. Pittsburgh-based UPMC told Becker's that it is not mandating vaccines for any of its employees at its hospitals. It said...
Charitiesbizjournals

Meet LBF's Volunteer of the Year: Charlie Dahlem

We're recognizing him as part of our annual Partners in Philanthropy program. This executive told us he is proud of the good works he does, but he acknowledges that it all takes a village to keep everything going, and growing.
Diseases & Treatmentsgivesendgo.com

Brad's MS Medical Expenses

Hey. As most people know, I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in May, and have been unable to work for the past month. For those that don’t know: In early may, I had what the doctors call a “cerebral vascular event” that caused lesions in my brain that have led to a disruption with my equilibrium, has effected my ABILITY TO SEE, and I began showing signs of cognitive decline. This led to the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. We have seen multiple doctors and had tons of tests run, but no treatment or answers in sight.
Batesville, ARGuard Online

WRMC, UACCB partner to provide mental health counseling

National trends indicate an increase in college students struggling with mental health issues, and the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic is compounding the problem. According to the Healthy Minds Study 2020 Winter/Spring Data Report published by the Health Minds Network, 37 percent of college students report experiencing some level of depression, and 31 percent of students experience some level of anxiety. The Healthy Minds Study is an annual web-based survey study examining mental health, service utilization, and related issues among undergraduate and graduate students. Since its national launch in 2007, the Healthy Minds Study has been fielded at about 400 colleges and universities, with over 550,000 survey respondents.

