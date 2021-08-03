Matthew Wolfgang
Pediatrician at Alex Central Health Center at Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton. Dr. Matt Wolfgang is accepting patients at the Alex Central Health Center in Miamisburg. He earned his medical degree from Pennsylvania State University Hershey College of Medicine in 2014. He completed his pediatrics residency training at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in 2017. Before joining Alex Central Health Center, he served as a Staff Physician in the Division of Emergency Medicine for Cincinnati Children's in their Emergency Rooms and Urgent Cares.www.bizjournals.com
