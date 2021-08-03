Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Marian C. Hwang

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarian Hwang has been appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to the board of directors of the Maryland Environmental Service. Hwang is a principal at Miles & Stockbridge and chairs the firm’s Environment and Energy Practice. In her environmental law practice, she works extensively with and appears before Federal and State regulators and courts, has been certified as a LEED Green Associate by the U.S. Green Building Council, and has served as outside national environmental counsel to major clients.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leed#Miles Stockbridge#Federal And State#Leed Green Associate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Miami, FLLongboat Observer

Marian Anderson Place development plan advances

For decades, a 13.1-acre swath of environmentally damaged land in north Sarasota has sat vacant despite repeated efforts to use the property to spur economic development in the area. On Monday, the City Commission took another step toward revitalizing the Marian Anderson Place site, located just east of U.S. 301...
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Posted by
Southside Matt

Bill prepares drivers for double taxation

Making sure that the rich pay their fair share, President Biden’s White House has for months been stating that taxes would not be raised on families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet one aspect of the Infrastructure Bill is potentially set to hit these families the hardest.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

City of Pittsburgh issues new masking guidance for facilities

The City of Pittsburgh has issued new masking guidance for all city facilities effective as of Aug. 6 for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Per the new guidance, those who are unvaccinated are now being required to wear a mask at all times while inside city facilities. Individuals who are vaccinated are now required to wear masks in common areas, shared vehicles and in group settings when inside of city facilities.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Courts To Require Masks At All Times Starting Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera on Friday ordered a universal masking mandate, regardless of vaccination status, in all courtrooms and judicial facilities. The new order takes effect Monday and applies to everyone except children age 2 and younger. “As the new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel,” Barbera said in a statement. After a lengthy shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland courts returned to resumed jury trials in April. In June, Barbera eased restrictions on masks in the courtroom for people who are fully vaccinated, complying with CDC guidance at that time.
California Statebizjournals

California landlords sue state over eviction moratorium extension

The constitutionality of California’s latest eviction moratorium extension is being challenged in a lawsuit filed by the California Rental Housing Association in federal court on Thursday. Assembly Bill 832, which was signed by the governor on June 28, was the state’s third extension of the statewide moratorium on evictions for...
Educationbizjournals

Wolf: State won't mandate masks in schools this coming year

Gov. Tom Wolf ruled out a statewide mask mandate for kindergarten through grade 12 students in Pennsylvania, saying the state would only strongly recommend that masks are used in classes by students, teachers and staff. It was the latest indication the commonwealth would leave it up to the state’s 500...
Baton Rouge, LAL'Observateur

Gov. Edwards clarifies temporary mask mandate for K-12 schools

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to Louisiana Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley to clarify any confusion parents may have about the reinstated temporary mask mandate for K-12 students. At this time, children under age 12 are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but wearing...
Stark County, OHCanton Repository

Jackson Local Schools Foundation honors Marian Manns

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!. Congratulations to Marian Manns for recently being honored as the first recipient of Jackson Local Schools Foundation’s Jim Camp Visionary Leadership Award. She served 28 years as a member of the Jackson Local Board of Education.
bizjournals

Quaker Crossing seeks special use permit for new Orchard Park urgent care

An Orchard Park plaza hopes to add an urgent care facility. Gerald Buchheit, owner of Quaker Crossing plaza in Orchard Park, is seeking Town of Orchard Park approval for a special exception use permit to convert the former Northwest Bank site into an urgent care facility, according to the Planning Board’s Aug. 12 meeting agenda.

Comments / 0

Community Policy