Marian C. Hwang
Marian Hwang has been appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to the board of directors of the Maryland Environmental Service. Hwang is a principal at Miles & Stockbridge and chairs the firm’s Environment and Energy Practice. In her environmental law practice, she works extensively with and appears before Federal and State regulators and courts, has been certified as a LEED Green Associate by the U.S. Green Building Council, and has served as outside national environmental counsel to major clients.www.bizjournals.com
