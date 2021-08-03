Pfizer vaccine clinics extended to August at Tri-County Health Care

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTri-County Health Care has extended its Pfizer vaccine clinics to every Thursday in August. These vaccine clinics are for individuals ages 12 and over. Appointments are available to anyone seeking a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Parents need to be present to sign a consent waiver. The...

Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Community Health Collaborate holds vaccine clinic at Access Family Care

JOPLIN, Mo. – Tuesday, we told you about a collaborative effort between local community leaders, healthcare professionals, and organizations to increase the area’s vaccination rate. On Tuesday, a press conference was held to push for more people to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. You can read more...
Healthinformnny.com

CVS stops offering Johnson & Johnson shots at its pharmacies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People hoping to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at CVS Pharmacy will have to settle for a two-dose vaccine or go somewhere else. CNBC reports CVS Health stopped offering the J&J vaccine at its pharmacies, but customers can still get it at one of the company’s 1,000 MinuteClinic locations.
Public HealthMedscape News

Interim Estimates of Vaccine Effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Among Health Care Personnel

Tamara Pilishvili, PhD; Katherine E. Fleming-Dutra, MD; Jennifer L. Farrar, MPH; Ryan Gierke, MPH; Nicholas M. Mohr, MD; David A. Talan, MD; Anusha Krishnadasan, PhD; Karisa K. Harland, PhD; Howard A. Smithline, MD; Peter C. Hou, MD; Lilly C. Lee, MD; Stephen C. Lim, MD; Gregory J. Moran, MD; Elizabeth Krebs, MD; Mark Steele, MD; David G. Beiser, MD; Brett Faine, PharmD; John P. Haran, MD, PhD; Utsav Nandi, MD; Walter A. Schrading, MD; Brian Chinnock, MD; Daniel J. Henning, MD; Frank LoVecchio, DO; Joelle Nadle, MPH; Devra Barter, MSc; Monica Brackney, MS; Amber Britton, MPH; Kaytlynn Marceaux-Galli, MPH; Sarah Lim, MBBCh; Erin C. Phipps, DVM; Ghinwa Dumyati, MD; Rebecca Pierce, PhD; Tiffanie M. Markus, PhD; Deverick J. Anderson, MD; Amanda K. Debes, PhD; Michael Lin, MD; Jeanmarie Mayer, MD; Hilary M. Babcock, MD; Nasia Safdar, MD, PhD; Marc Fischer, MD; Rosalyn Singleton, MD; Nora Chea, MD; Shelley S. Magill, MD, PhD; Jennifer Verani, MD; Stephanie Schrag, DPhil.
Educationbeckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic, UPMC among systems holding off on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Dozens of hospitals and health systems have decided to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees since March. However, some health systems have chosen not to mandate vaccines as of Aug. 6. Pittsburgh-based UPMC told Becker's that it is not mandating vaccines for any of its employees at its hospitals. It said...
Public Healthwkms.org

Kentucky Health Care Executives Announce Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees

Executives with 11 hospitals and health care systems across Kentucky on Thursday announced they will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The health care leaders spoke at a news conference with Gov. Andy Beshear to present a unified front to get more Kentuckians vaccinated, as COVID-19 cases spike and the highly contagious delta variant accelerates the increase.
Port Arthur, TXfox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur vaccine clinic extending hours Thursday

PORT ARTHUR — From Port Arthur Health Department - The Port Arthur Health Department's COVID Vaccine Clinic is staying open for extended hours to provide vaccines to help those who are working during the day. On Thursday, August 5, 2021, individuals may come to the clinic from 8:30 AM until 7:00 PM at the Texas Artist's Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive. The Pfizer Vaccine, for individuals 12 and above; the Moderna Vaccine, for persons 18 years old, and above; and the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine for those age 18 and above are all available to the public.
Texarkana, TXtxktoday.com

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Host Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic August 6, 7

Members of the public need to be aware: it’s not too late to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the community. CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will host a free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for the public, ages 12 years old and older, from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, and from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7.
Onondaga County, NYFingerLakes1

Pfizer vaccine clinic available at Empire Farm Days

The Empire Farm Days has opened for its 2021 season, and will also be making vaccines available during the event. The clinic, hosted by the Onondaga County Health Department, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The clinic is giving the first dose of the...
Wadena, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

August COVID-19 vaccine clinics available in Wadena

Wadena County Public Health is continuing COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Friday in August. If you are 18 or older, you are eligible to receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is a two dose series, which are given 28-42 days apart. Public Health has appointments on Aug. 6, 13,...
Fayette County, IACedar Valley Daily Times

August WIC Clinics set for Fayette County residents

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Clinics have been scheduled for Fayette County residents. The Clayton County VNA WIC program will be seeing all appointments in person. Persons are asked to follow the instructions on the text message reminders for what you need to bring with you to clinic. WIC also...

