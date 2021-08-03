Pfizer vaccine clinics extended to August at Tri-County Health Care

PORT ARTHUR — From Port Arthur Health Department - The Port Arthur Health Department's COVID Vaccine Clinic is staying open for extended hours to provide vaccines to help those who are working during the day. On Thursday, August 5, 2021, individuals may come to the clinic from 8:30 AM until 7:00 PM at the Texas Artist's Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive. The Pfizer Vaccine, for individuals 12 and above; the Moderna Vaccine, for persons 18 years old, and above; and the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine for those age 18 and above are all available to the public.