The psychology of color perception in marketing

I don’t know about all of you, but I’m a naturally anxious person. After over a year in this pandemic, the mere suggestion of going out doesn’t just exhaust me—I have come to sincerely and intensely dread it. The thought of having to get dressed in actual clothes; hear "outside" noises (loud buses and the like); be near people—my energy is depleted before I can even put on pants. I've even been dragging my heels when it comes to making plans with friends and family, out of sheer reluctance to get out of my quiet, safe, and unstressful bubble.