War Paint: 5Church Charlotte’s Interior Art Explained

WHEN 5CHURCH CHARLOTTE reopened in February, the uptown restaurant emerged from the pandemic with a new executive chef, Sherief Shawky, and a few new menu items, including a now-popular seafood tower. Another big change: a massive interior mural, courtesy of the artists behind the works in all of 5th Street Group’s restaurants. “We felt strongly that if we were to reintroduce ourselves to the marketplace, we had to put our best foot forward,” partner Patrick Whalen tells me in May. “We wanted diners to see something they’ve never seen before, another side of us, which is the same reason chefs may add features to the menu.”