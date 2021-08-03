Fenty Beauty: Savage X Caramel Curves
Rihanna is once again turning heads this time with all-female biker gang 'Caramel Curves' in tow to promote the newly launched size-inclusive lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. Smashing stereotypes the bikers comprise a mix of mothers, business owners and community leaders from New Orleans who turn heads by modelling the full lingerie range of over 100 garments while out on the road to show that anything men can do, women can do better.www.thedrum.com
