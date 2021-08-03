Cancel
Iowa City, IA

Iowa City man facing several charges after being removed from downtown IC bar

By jhunter
KCJJ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa City man faces several charges after being removed from a downtown Iowa City bar and then reportedly scuffling with police. The incident occurred outside Pints around Midnight Tuesday and involved 35-year-old Darius Stewart of Friendship Street. Officers responded after getting reports of an intoxicated male lying on the ground after being physically removed from the establishment. Upon contact, Stewart attempted to stand up but stumbled and reportedly showed significant impaired balance. Police say he had bloodshot watery eyes, smelled strongly of ingested alcohol, and had slurred speech.

