About Last Season: Dougie Hamilton Performance Review and Grade

By Matthew Somma
canescountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScoring: 10 goals, 32 assists, 42 points in 55 games. Well folks, it’s time to talk about Dougie Hamilton’s last season with the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s hard to write about Dougie and not bring up the fact that he was the best offensive defenseman that this team has ever had and a legitimate top-10 defender in the entire league. It’s also hard to write about Dougie and not bring up the fact that the team let him go in free agency, lowballing yet another free agent and making the team noticeably weaker in the process. This is a recap of this past season, however, so I’ll refrain from mentioning it too much.

