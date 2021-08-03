COVID-19 breakthrough infections with severe outcomes comprise 0.01% of cases

The COVID-19 going around now is not the one you know from last year. It is more transmissible. It leads to more severe disease. And it can even impact those who are vaccinated. So how is anyone meant to stay safe from this Delta variant—and how can you? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Journal podcast with Ryan Knutson to explain why we should be concerned, and what you can do to protect your family and friends. Read on for 5 essential points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.