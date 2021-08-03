Cancel
U.S. Politics

COVID-19 breakthrough infections with severe outcomes comprise 0.01% of cases

By Kayla Rivas
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnvaccinated Americans are largely driving transmission, White House officials said Monday, and while breakthrough infections do occur, less than 1 percent of cases result in hospitalization or death. "This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated, where the vast majority of spread is — in this country is among those who...

