San Luis Obispo County, CA

Public Health Clinics launch vaccine incentives, referral raffle

By News Staff
Posted by 
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 4 days ago
Incentives and raffle available in August as supplies last

— Starting on Aug. 2, SLO County residents who get their COVID-19 vaccine from a County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Clinic or mobile vaccination clinic will be eligible to receive a $25 gift card for each dose. Gift cards available will vary by clinic and will be provided on a first come, first-served basis.

“Increasing vaccination throughout SLO County is key to ending the pandemic, especially with the spread of the Delta variant,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “These incentives are a prompt to act now to protect yourself and your family with the vaccine. While I hope the gift cards are a helpful motivator, the true value is being protected from the cost and suffering of COVID-19.”

In addition, Public Health is launching a referral raffle to encourage residents to help their friends and family get the vaccine. This could mean helping make an appointment, offering a ride to the clinic, going along to offer support, or sharing information. Those who get vaccinated can enter the person who helped or referred them into a weekly drawing for a gift basket (a $100 value).

“Every vaccine brings us a step closer to ending the pandemic and sparing our loved ones and neighbors from this terrible disease as the Delta variant sweeps through SLO County,” said Dr. Borenstein. “For those who have been waiting, I urge you to make an appointment or walk in and get your vaccine: now is the time.”

To get your first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, visit a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo. Visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org. Other pharmacies and vaccine providers also routinely offer incentives.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit

or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788 2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
