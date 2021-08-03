Cancel
Trenton, NJ

Passage Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

(TRENTON, NJ) -- Passage Theatre Company, a professional theatre company located in the heart of Trenton, New Jersey has announced its 2021-22 season and its return to in-person theatre at Mill Hill Playhouse (205 E. Front Street, Trenton). Embracing the company’s Mercer County roots, Passage’s year of programming is themed “Trenton Makes.” All shows presented during the 2021-22 season have been created by the Trenton community--artists and residents--for the Trenton community. These world-premiere productions have been developed through Passage Theatre Company’s innovative PlayLab Program, which provides emerging and established artists a platform for sharing diverse perspectives on complex and important issues.

