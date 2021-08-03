Passage Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

(RAHWAY, NJ) -- Few creatives have had as much of a rounded experience in the music world as Bob Malone, who has distinguished himself as an instrumentalist, songwriter, composer, live performer, and elite session musician for more than two decades. Malone is now showing off his talents as a solo artist on his latest album Good People, and the Jersey native will return to the area with a full band performance at the Union County Performing Arts Center's Hamilton Stage in Rahway on Thursday, September 30 at 8:00pm.