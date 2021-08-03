Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

ATK Mohun Bagan Football Club

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) Origins. This club officially started playing under this name in the Indian Super League 2020-2021 season. However, that is not to say that they are by any means new to the world of football and delivering quality entertainment. This squad played as two independent and different teams before the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. Atletico de Kolkata, ATK FC, a professional and proficient team in its own right, which was under the coaching of the seasoned veteran trainer Antonio Lopez Habas. There was also the football section of Mohun Bagan. Also fondly called The Mariners, ATKMB was officially formed on the 1st of June 2020, under the principal ownership of Sanjiv Goenka, the current chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group. Also claiming co-ownership of this rising football club in India includes Sourav Ganguly and Utsav Parakh. Yet another prominent owner of the club happens to be Antonio Habas, who also serves as the incumbent head coach of the star-studded team.

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antonio Lopez#Indian Football#The Indian Super League#West Bengal#Atk Fc#Mariners#Green#The Atk Club#Mohun Bagan Home#The Kolkata Derby#Sc East Bengal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sports90min.com

Sandesh Jhingan Close to Leaving ATK Mohun Bagan to Play in Europe

Indian football team's centre-back Sandesh Jhingan is reportedly looking at offers from Europe and is open to leaving ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. Jhingan joined the Kolkata based side just last season and became one of their best performers in defence alongside Tiri as...
FIFANME

Football club Wolves partners with US esports company Evil Geniuses

Football club Wolverhampton Wanderers has announced that it is partnering with the North American esports company Evil Geniuses to expand its esports offerings. The partnership will initially see the team – better known by its nickname Wolves – use their Chinese esports team to help Evil Geniuses expand into the Asian market, where esports has a market size of around £16billion (150billion RMB) in 2021.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Why Dusan Vlahovic Would Be A Good Fit For Liverpool Football Club

Dusan Vlahovic has been touted with a move away from Fiorentina this summer; his whereabouts is unknown as of yet but the sharks are circling and the water is getting clearer. According to Tutto Sport, an Italian news outlet, Liverpool are joining the ever-growing race to sign Fiorentina's top goalscorer last season, along with Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur.
MLS90min.com

5 Indian Footballers Who Have Played in Foreign Leagues

The Indian national football team might not be in the top-100 countries when it comes to the FIFA international rankings, but there is no doubt that the country has produced some incredible footballers during it's history. Here, we take a look at five Indian footballers who have played in various...
SoccerHuffingtonPost

Lionel Messi To Leave Barcelona Football Club

BARCELONA (AP) — Barcelona said Thursday that Lionel Messi will not stay with the club after Spanish league financial regulations made it impossible for a deal to be reached between the club and the player. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal for a new contract had been reached...
MLS90min.com

Ranked: Top 10 Richest Football Club Owners in the World

Football and big-spending clubs have become synonymous over the last few years, with lucrative contracts and sponsorship deals transforming the way the game is viewed and played. Majority of football clubs these days are bankrolled by wealthy investors, who are pushing clubs to go all out and pay the big...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Gor Mahia against Kakamega Homeboyz clash is 'tasteless' - Omollo

K'Ogalo are coming into the match aiming at completing the double over their opponents. Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has conceded his charges will have nothing to play for apart from pride in Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment. K'Ogalo will be hosting Kakamega Homeboyz aiming at completing...
SoccerBBC

Fans prepare to return for Welsh football clubs' new season

Welsh supporters are set to return to stadiums in significant numbers this weekend for the first time in a year and a half as the new football season begins on Saturday. BBC Sport Wales will cover the fortunes of Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham as they bid for promotion from their respective leagues.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Ochieng is not an automatic Muguna heir at Gor Mahia' - Omollo

The midfielder has been impressive for K'Ogalo but will need to do more to convince the technical bench he can be relied on regularly. Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo insists Sydney Ochieng is not an automatic heir to Kenneth Muguna in the club's midfield. The latter left financially crippled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy