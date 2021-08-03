Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-star CB Daylen Austin

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is the latest power five program interested in improving its secondary.

Daylen Austin, a 2023 four-star cornerback from Long Beach Poly High, earned an offer from Mel Tucker's staff on Monday afternoon.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Austin is the No. 10 overall prospect in California and a top-15 corner in his respective class (No. 146 nationally).

At 6-foot-0 and 175-pounds, he holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, USC, Utah, Washington, and Washington State.

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr. (6-1/185, Fordson High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

4-star DL Alex VanSumeren (6-3/300, Garber High)

3-star DL/DE Chase Carter (6-6/215, Minnehaha Academy)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park, Kohl's Kicking Rankings)

