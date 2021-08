For the past six or so months I’ve decided to try learn some python for data analysis. What’s the goal? Skill building I guess. I like to learn new things, and as an undergrad in engineering I think python would be a good place to start learning how to code. I like the idea of AI for healthcare and machine learning, so here I am, trying to learn python. My main issue though, is I have yet to really start my own project. Last holiday season I attempted the Advent of Code 2020 challenge, but I only managed a few days in. My attempts were nothing to get out of bed for, and I eventually gave up as my internship responsibilities grew a little too much for me to juggle everything. I’ve been working through the data science course on DataCamp, and while I enjoy the structure it gives me, I find it’s datasets/projects uninspiring. I often complete them for the practice but I don’t bother to investigate anything on my own.