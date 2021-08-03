Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Spanos pays $11.3 million for two Sacramento apartment sites

By Ben van der Meer
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 5 days ago
More than 600 new apartments in two parts of Sacramento are a step closer, after developer The Spanos Corp. closed escrow recently on the project sites.

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

