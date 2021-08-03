Cancel
Environment

Hazy skies with rain chances back in the forecast

By Amber Wheeler
kxnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Hazy skies with highs in the 90s. A slight chance for showers in the west later today with better chances for scattered showers overnight. Southerly winds 5-10 MPH. Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the 60s and 70s with southerly winds 5-15 MPH. Wednesday: A slight chance for...

