Hazy skies with rain chances back in the forecast

We still have plenty of rain to come over the next several days. However, this weekend will be primetime for those crops/flowers/anything else that needs water. Watch out for Saturday though, we issued an ALERT DAY for a slight risk for severe storms. Although heavy rain is expected with those storms. Sunday will also bring some scattered storms with signficant downpours as well. These storms will wrap up early Monday, which will be the end of the quick downpours for the forseeable future. We have one more rain chance Tuesday night into early Wednesday with some isolated thunderstorms, but we are not expecting to get anywhere near the rainfall Tuesday night that we get over the next couple days. In fact, some cities could easily exceed an inch of rain by late Saturday evening.