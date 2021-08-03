Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

‘I lost 10 stone but still hated how I looked’

By Jen Mellor
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can remember the exact moment I cracked. One summer day in 2016 I was out running, when a group of men leaned out of their van and started shouting at me. Despite being a skinny size 6 at 5’10”, according to them I was fat. Even though these awful...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Man#Mental Health#Calories#12st
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Related
SciencePosted by
Vice

Why Do I Hate the Way I Look in Every Photo?

How to actually stop doing the things you know aren't exactly good for you. Ever see a picture of yourself that ruins your day? A distractingly, disturbingly bad photo, lit like you’re telling a scary story by a campfire, angled like the paparazzi chasing a troubled 20-something superstar in 2007 that—worst of all!—your friends and loved ones assure you is actually totally fine? A truly bad pic can be confidence-deflating; sure, looks aren’t everything, but unless you’re a summer camp counselor posing for a “goofy” group shot, you probably want to look “good” when you’re being photographed.
AgricultureThe Guardian

How my farmer friend Wilf gave me a new perspective

Much is said about walking the road less travelled. There’s joy in the unexpected and the unravelling of, well, who knows what. Just over a year ago, I left my London life for rural Wales. I saw it as not a desirable but a necessary pause in what had become a turbulent life. The previous six years had been full of turmoil, death, subsequent grief and estrangement. Before my big move, I ran away for a month to New York, to spend time on my own. I spent the days writing and watching a blur of people rotate in the world as I tried to find my place in it. I had become deeply sad.
Weight LossPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Health: Is Running a Good Way to Lose Weight?

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, I have stopped going to the health club, and I have gained the “COVID-19 pounds.” Is running a good way to lose weight? I have heard that running is hard on the joints. ANSWER…. As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued, it has created some unique...
Public HealthPress Democrat

Abcarian: Living life on COVID time

You call your dentist to make an appointment for your annual checkup, and you discover that you haven't been to see him since April 2019. You are getting dressed for a meeting when you suddenly realize you already attended it — two days ago. You find yourself checking the calendar...
HealthThought Catalog

How I Learned To Love Myself While Living With A Stoma

Being an 18-year-old girl and hearing “you need emergency surgery to give you an ileostomy bag” was really difficult. That sentence has and will stay in my head permanently. But I didn’t really have a choice, it was either have the stoma or don’t make it through the night. The...
FitnessOCRegister

How not to lose those pandemic pounds

When discussing girth control with Oprah or her doppelganger at a weight watching Zoom meeting, I recalled the “freshman 15” from college days, the “can’t seem to lose baby weight” even though the baby is in his 50s, and now the painful saga of pandemic pounds. It was made clear...
Weight LossTelegraph

‘Why I gained two stone in lockdown – and how I lost it’

Looking back at last year’s lockdown, it’s no great mystery why I put on nearly two stone. What’s surprising is that I didn’t put on more. Like many others, we were trapped at home – wrestling work, childcare, homeschool, fear and uncertainty – and we were only allowed out of our houses for one hour a day. I’ll repeat; we were only allowed out of our houses for one hour a day. Isn’t that mad when we stop to think about that now?
Relationshipsparkerchronicle.net

Anyone else but me

You will make a lousy anybody else, but you will be the best ‘you’ in existence.” — Zig Ziglar. Many of us daydream or fantasize about being someone else. Did you ever look at someone else’s life and wish that you could have their physique, home, money, car or job? I think at some point in life, maybe we have all entertained thoughts about being someone different or having something that we did not already own.
FitnessKMJ

How to practice mindfulness if you hate sitting still

That’s what Harvard researchers Matthew A. Killingsworth and Daniel T. Gilbert of Harvard University wrote after their 2010 study found people spend nearly half of their waking hours thinking about something other than what is going on right in front of them. There is good news, however: We are not...
Books & LiteratureGrazia

'I Had Given Away Every Last Piece Of Myself In The Pursuit of "popularity"'

Some of the best friendships I’ve ever had came from a place of zero expectations. Whether that was because I was randomly placed next to the person on a seating plan at school, bumped into them in the smoking area of a sweaty club at 2am or sitting in my mum’s womb at a coffee morning waiting to be born while she chatted to the mother of my best-friend-to-be — good friendships have always come gently for me, and without too much effort of pressure.
Sciencesixtyandme.com

The Strange Way Covid 19 Changed My Personality

I retired from my fast-paced corporate job just as the world was shutting down due to Covid-19. All my anticipated retirement plans of time with my grandchildren, meeting up with girlfriends and family, plus travel to another country, came to an abrupt stop. Retirement in itself is quite an adjustment,...
Pawtucket, RIrimonthly.com

Pawtucket Health Coach Shares Tips for Staying Healthy in Stressful Times

Holistic health and fitness coach Michaela Foulkes has been helping people with fat burning for more than seven years and personal training for fifteen years, and her background with supplements started more than sixteen years ago. The fasting expert from downtown Pawtucket gets her clients into a fat-burning mode and helps them lose weight either with or without personal training.
Weight LossSHAPE

5 Shape Editors Share How They Really Feel About Their Body

In the last several years, the fitness industry has made some solid strides in hopes of becoming a more inclusive space for all walks of life, cultures, and body sizes — though, LBH, there's still a lot of work to be done. Still, body positivity and neutrality movements have led to more open conversations about the effects of toxic beauty standards and body shaming. But even in the face of these revolutions, it can be hard to see your own body in a positive light 24/7. In fact, it's completely normal and okay to not always be the biggest fan of your body and want to make changes — just take it from a few Shape staffers, who, just like so many folks out there, are continually working to maintain a healthy relationship with what they see in the mirror. Ahead, five editors share their experiences with body image — the good, the bad, and the honest AF.
Weight LossFlorida Times-Union

WAVELENGTHS: Battling the bulge and other health tips from BillLabs

A different approach to BillLabs today offers suggestions and opinions based on many years of “watching my weight.”. My life as a columnist began in at The Beaches Leader in 1982, when my beat was first limited to advice for runners. As time passed, they allowed me to segue into related topics, such as diet and lifestyle issues.
Relationshipssixtyandme.com

Unexpected Friendships Are Everywhere, Waiting to Be Found

A lot of people, I find, have a close friend who does not make sense. Someone who just doesn’t ‘fit’ with other aspects of their life, and no one from outside can quite understand why they are friends at all. Such friendships can be especially meaningful and sometimes surprising. Often,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy