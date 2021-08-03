‘I lost 10 stone but still hated how I looked’

In the last several years, the fitness industry has made some solid strides in hopes of becoming a more inclusive space for all walks of life, cultures, and body sizes — though, LBH, there's still a lot of work to be done. Still, body positivity and neutrality movements have led to more open conversations about the effects of toxic beauty standards and body shaming. But even in the face of these revolutions, it can be hard to see your own body in a positive light 24/7. In fact, it's completely normal and okay to not always be the biggest fan of your body and want to make changes — just take it from a few Shape staffers, who, just like so many folks out there, are continually working to maintain a healthy relationship with what they see in the mirror. Ahead, five editors share their experiences with body image — the good, the bad, and the honest AF.