Marian Anderson statue will make history as first Philly monument to a Black woman
Famed opera singer Marian Anderson will soon be immortalized with a statue outside of the Academy of Music. News that the likeness of the South Philadelphia-made contralto singer and trailblazer will welcome guests to the South Broad Street theater feels like progress to Jillian Patricia Pirtle, CEO of the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society. She is ecstatic to see the project 25 years in the making move ahead.www.phillytrib.com
