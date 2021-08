“Donnez-moi un break!” When he was still a columnist of this parish that was one of the Prime Minister’s favourite exclamations. So I remind him of it now. “Give us a break, Boris.” Quite literally. Give us a break, a cruise, a holiday far away from this damp, sullen English August. A break in a place where we can bathe the wounds of the past 16 months in warm blue water or allow the heat to seep into our weary bones. I am living proof that it is possible to have an idyllic stay on a Greek island that makes you forget the pinging madness you came from (Turkey, my first choice, remained, unaccountably, on the red list and Himself pointed out that a quarantine would undo all the healing good of the vacation and I would return even madder than I was when I left).