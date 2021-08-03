Marlins' Dylan Floro: Notches third save

Floro gave up one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings Monday to record his third save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Mets. With Yimi Garcia now in Houston, the saves picture in Miami may have just gotten a bit clearer. Anthony Bender worked a perfect seventh inning Monday while Anthony Bass struggled in the eighth, loading the bases with two outs and forcing Floro to bail him out before finishing the job in the ninth. Marlins manager Don Mattingly could turn to a committee in save situations, but he preferred having one closer earlier in the season when he leaned on Garcia, and it looks like Floro will get the first chance to fill that role over the final two months.