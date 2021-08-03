Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Grabs win in Miami debut

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Coming off a shortened 60-game season in 2020, many of us expected 2021 to be a bit more hectic than previous seasons. And boy, were we right, and then some. We’ve had so many pitchers struggle that we expected to perform well and vice versa, rankings have become a hectic place. That’s especially true in dynasty leagues. But there’s a silver lining to all this madness. With so many talented pitchers struggling, it’s created some appealing buying opportunities in dynasty leagues. And for me, the two I’m targeting the most right now are Jesus Luzardo and Sixto Sanchez.