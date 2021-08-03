Cancel
Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Grabs win in Miami debut

Luzardo (3-4) picked up the win Monday, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings in a 6-3 victory over the Mets. He struck out five. Making his Marlins debut after coming over from Oakland in the Starling Marte deal, Luzardo once again showed somewhat shaky control, tossing 47 of 84 pitches for strikes. However, a first-inning grand slam by Lewis Brinson gave him all the run support he would need. The southpaw has a 6.70 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 45:19 K:BB through 43 innings in the majors this season, but he's capable of much, much better.

