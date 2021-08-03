Cancel
IDC: IT demand reshaped in digital resilience shift

CIO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us as we reveal IDC’s outlook for overall IT demand and how it’s being shaped by companies shifting from a singular focus on digital transformation to digital resilience. We’ll look at the role technology will play as organizations adapt their work, security, apps and infrastructure in a digitally driven economy. We’ll share the implications of new solutions built on an adaptive, self-regulating, cloud-centric foundation and the use of proactive AI/ML-powered analytics – and how they’ll become the basis for enabling digital resilience and digital transformation at the IT and business levels.

