Nashville, TN

Three employees shot at Smile Direct Club in Nashville

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three employees were shot and injured at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee, early Tuesday, officials said.

One employee was struck in the chest, one in the abdomen and one in the leg, Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference.

One of the victims is in critical condition, he said.

The suspected gunman left the building as officers responded to the call, but officers spotted him at an intersection and demanded he drop the weapon, Aaron said. The suspect, armed with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, instead directed the gun toward officers, according to Aaron.

The suspect was shot by police and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Smile Direct Club said in a statement, "The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

