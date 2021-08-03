Cancel
China

St Regis debuts in China's Qingdao

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarriott International has debuted its luxury St Regis brand in the coastal city of Qingdao, located in China’s eastern Shandong province. The St Regis Qingdao occupies floors 58-78 of the 369-metre tall Haitian Centre, making it the tallest hotel in the region. It features panoramic views of the Yellow Sea, and is located an hour’s drive from Qingdao Liuting International airport.

#Marriott International#Marriott Hotel#Qingdao#Haitian#Cantonese#Social#The St Regis Bar#Greater China#Vp#Asia Pacific
