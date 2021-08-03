Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

UK 'on your side', Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVabK_0bGIwVmf00

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Tuesday with the Belarusian opposition leader at his office in London, saying the U.K. is “on her side" and committed to supporting human rights in her country.

Johnson told Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya that Britain is “very much in support of what you are doing” during their meeting at Downing Street, and condemned Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko's “severe human rights violations and persecution of pro-democracy figures,” his office said.

The talks came as international attention focused on Belarus after Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused her team's orders to fly home and took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo. In addition, a Belarusian activist who ran a group in Ukraine helping Belarusians flee persecution was found dead in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, local police said Tuesday. An investigation was launched after Vitaly Shishov was found hanged in a city park not far from his home.

"It is very important to understand that one of the most powerful countries in the world is supporting Belarus," Tsikhanouskaya said after meeting with Johnson.

Tsikhanouskaya also met U.S. President Joe Biden last week as part of a tour to move Belarus up the agenda for Western countries. She challenged Lukashenko in the country's presidential election last year but fled Belarus after the long-time leader was awarded a sixth term in office due to a vote that opposition leaders and the West called rigged.

Ahead of her visit to Downing Street, Belarusians living in the U.K. and human rights activists demonstrated in London to highlight criticism of Lukashenko's rule.

“We’re trying to show the British government that more needs to be done. We cannot leave Lukashenko to do what he is doing to the country," said Ken McBain, a U.K. representative of the human rights group Libereco.

Tsikhanouskaya told reporters it was too early to comment on the death of Belarusian activist Shishov. But she added: “I understand, you know, I can disappear at any moment. I understand this, but I should do what I am doing."

___

Follow all AP stories on developments in Belarus at https://apnews.com/hub/Belarus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarusians#Ukraine#British#Polish#Ukrainian#Western#Libereco#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Missing Belarusian activist found dead in Kyiv park

A Belarusian activist was found dead in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday, a day after he was reported missing, Ukrainian police said. Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organization that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, had been reported missing by his partner on Monday after not returning home from a run.
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Last protest leader in Belarus dances in court as trial starts

Maria Kolesnikova, the last remaining protest leader still in Belarus, danced and smiled as she went on trial on Wednesday accused of violating national security when she challenged President Alexander Lukashenko's rule last year. Kolesnikova has been in custody since September, after resisting a forced deportation by the KGB security service by ripping up her passport. In power since 1994, Lukashenko has been cracking down on opponents since unprecedented protests erupted after last year's elections, deemed unfair by the West. The start of the high-profile trial comes as critics accuse the Belarusian regime of killing an activist in neighbouring Ukraine and trying to forcibly bring an Olympic athlete home from Tokyo.
Politicswrkf.org

Wives Of Opposition Leaders In Nicaragua Seek Help Internationally

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has been arresting his political opponents who are disappearing into prisons. Two of their wives are appealing to the U.S. to help. Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, politics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
PoliticsVoice of America

Russia Blocks Website of Jailed Opposition Leader Navalny

Russian officials have blocked access to the website of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny along with dozens of other websites run by allies of him. Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor said it blocked navalny.com along with the other sites at the request of the prosecutor general. Included in the blocked sites...
EuropeBirmingham Star

Belarus Bans Opposition Belsat News As 'Extremist'

A court in Belarus has labeled the Polish-funded Belsat television channel "extremist" amid an intensifying crackdown on media and civil society. The Interior Ministry said on July 27 that fines or jail time may be imposed on anyone sharing information from Belsat, a popular news source for Belarusians that closely follows opposition to strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Leading Belarus opposition figure who refused to leave country goes on trial

A leader of the street protests against Alexander Lukashenko in the wake of last year’s disputed Belarus presidential election has appeared in court accused of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organisation and calling for actions damaging state security.The trial of Maria Kolesnikova and lawyer Maxim Znak, both leading members of the opposition Coordination Council, is taking place behind closed doors in Minsk.The pair will be imprisoned for up to 12 years if convicted.Kolesnikova resisted authorities’ attempts to force her to leave the country. When security officers drove her to the border with Ukraine in September, she ripped up...
Protestscommunitynewscorp.com

Trial against Kolesnikowa opposition in Belarus begins

Of the three women who became symbols of the protest movement in Belarus last year, two are now in exile. Svetlana Tichanowskaja and Veronika Zepkalo left the country under pressure from Belarusian authorities and are now in Lithuania and Poland. Maria Kolesnikova, however, resisted the kidnapping in September 2020 by tearing up her passport. She has been in detention ever since. The allegations in the process, which began on Wednesday, are heavy: it is a plot to seize power, the establishment of an extremist organization and the threat to national security. Kolesnikova and her co-accused Maxim Snak face up to twelve years in prison.
U.K.investing.com

British PM Johnson says: I know people yearn for a summer holiday abroad

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he understood that people yearned for summer holidays abroad and that the government's swift vaccine rollout was enabling holidays in the European Union. "I know how important holidays are to people: people think about them, they save up to...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

UK media group urges PM Johnson to grant special visas to

London [UK] August 5 (ANI): A coalition of UK news organisations on Wednesday wrote a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, demanding to provide special visas to "Afghan staff who have worked for the British media so that they and their families can leave Afghanistan."The letter, jointly sent by twenty prominent media outlets, urged to provide special visas to Afghan staff who helped British media in covering the on-ground reality of Afghanistan and are now at risk of persecution by the Taliban, Sputnik news reported.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: We’re ‘on your side,’ PM tells Belarus opposition leader during No10 visit

Boris Johnson has used a Downing Street meeting with Belarus’ exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to assure her that the UK government is “very much on your side” and is “committed to supporting human rights and civil society” in the eastern European nation.Ahead of the meeting, Ms Tikhanovskaya spoke to the BBC about the plight of Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, saying that Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorial regime was similar to Joseph Stalin’s. She said: “You have to play for your country but when you understand that country doesn't take care about you, it's difficult.”As pro-democracy demonstrators gathered in central London, Ms...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Boris Johnson to begin two-day visit to Scotland

Boris Johnson has started a two-day visit to Scotland, but will not meet the country's first minister for talks. The prime minister was expected to meet police officers and visit renewable energy projects on Wednesday. Labour's leader Sir Keir Starmer is also in Scotland for a two-day trip, beginning in...
communitynewscorp.com

Did Boris Johnson snub Nicola Sturgeon?

Boris Johnson has entrusted Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon with a role at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop26) to be held in Glasgow in November during a two-day visit to Scotland. Almost two years ago, the British Prime Minister announced at the Conservative Party conference that he had nothing against the scattered Scottish flags, but he wanted to see the Union Jack and not have Sturgeon nearby. Now Johnson has pointed out that the climate conference is a “huge undertaking” for the whole of the UK, which all parts of the country are now working on.
HealthThe Independent

The vaccine boost is wearing off – exposing Boris Johnson’s flaws

Boris Johnson has complained to officials and advisers that Britain’s head start in the vaccine race is being “wasted”, I am told. He is worried that the British pride in being first and fastest is being diluted as the rest of Europe catches up, and that his popularity is ebbing as a result.

Comments / 0

Community Policy