Half Abandon Metformin Within a Year of Diabetes Diagnosis

By Miriam E. Tucker
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of adults prescribed metformin after a new diagnosis of type 2 diabetes have stopped taking it by 1 year, new data show. The findings, from a retrospective analysis of administrative data from Alberta, Canada, during 2012-2017, also show that the fall-off in metformin adherence was most dramatic during the first 30 days, and in most cases, there was no concomitant substitution of another glucose-lowering drug.

Stanford, CANews-Medical.net

Study reveals disparities in heart failure diagnosis within clinical practices

Many heart failure diagnoses may be missed in a primary care setting. Women, Black adults and individuals with lower net worth are significantly more likely to be diagnosed with heart failure in an acute care setting such as the emergency room or during a hospitalization, even if they reported symptoms of heart failure during a routine, outpatient health care appointment during the previous six months, according to new research published today in Circulation: Heart Failure, an American Heart Association journal.
Diseases & Treatments

'Shocking' Early Complications From Teen-Onset Type 2 Diabetes

Newly published data show alarmingly high rates and severity of early diabetes-specific complications in individuals who develop type 2 diabetes at a young age. This suggests intervention should be early and aggressive among these youngsters, said a researchers. The results for the 500 young adult participants in the Treatment Options...
Diseases & Treatments

Family Doctors Omit Tests for Kidney Disease in Type 2 Diabetes

U.S. primary care physicians are not properly checking patients with type 2 diabetes for chronic kidney disease (CKD) nearly as often as they should, meaning many of these patients miss getting a timely diagnosis. Inadequate measurement of urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (uACR) is the issue. Review of data from more than...
Science

Long COVID: Could an eye test aid diagnosis?

Long COVID affects around 1 in 10 people who recover from COVID-19. In a recent small study, researchers looked at whether changes to the cornea — the transparent outer layer of the eye — could have links with long COVID. The scientists concluded that the loss of nerve fibers and...
Syracuse, NYupstate.edu

National diabetes study featured investigators and patients from Upstate's Joslin Diabetes Center

A national clinical study that included patients and investigators from Upstate’s Joslin Diabetes Center has found that people with type 2 diabetes diagnosed during youth have a high risk of developing complications at early ages and have a greater chance of multiple complications within 15 years after diagnosis. The findings are the culmination of a first-of-its-kind trial funded largely by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

Signs You Have "Life-Threatening" Diabetes, Say Doctors

Diabetes can cause a number of serious complications, from cardiovascular disease to blindness. One of the most acute and urgent is diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which can be life-threatening. It occurs when blood sugar is consistently too high because there isn't enough insulin in the body to process it. This causes fat to be broken down too rapidly and the blood to become acidic. If DKA isn't treated promptly, it can result in a diabetic coma or death. According to the doctors at the Mayo Clinic and experts at the UK's Royal College of Nursing, here are some of the signs to watch for. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

This Could Be Your First Sign of Dementia Years Before Diagnosis, Study Says

Dementia may be all too common in old age, but that doesn't mean it's part of normal aging. To the contrary, experts say that when it comes to cognitive impairment, the goal is to spot it early and to act fast using a combination of medication, therapies, lifestyle changes, and more. However, for many dementia patients that opportunity has come and gone—and the statistics are likely to become more grim over time. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that over five million Americans suffered from dementia in 2014, the organization projects that over 14 million will suffer from its symptoms by 2060 as the population over 65 continues to increase.
Snow Camp, NCcbs17

Key Lifestyle Changes Help NC Woman Reverse Diabetes Diagnosis

We are talking to Cindy Poole from Snow Camp, NC who has been dealing with Type II Diabetes for 20 years. Now, thanks to a new program and some key lifestyle changes, she’s been able to reverse her diagnosis. Hear more about her experience with Virta Health and why her doctor decided to get her started.
Health

Half of diabetic Americans consuming less protein than recommended

A new study conducted by The Ohio State University and Abbott showed that half of the adults surveyed living with diabetes did not consume the daily recommended intake of protein, which is associated with lower diet quality, increased carbohydrate intake, and greater physical limitations. The study highlights protein intake as an essential and often overlooked consideration in meeting the nutritional needs of people living with diabetes and its importance in supporting strength and mobility.
Science

Researchers find a potentially game-changing blood clot treatment

A potentially game-changing treatment for people with, or at risk of, blood clots has been found effective by an international team of researchers led by McMaster University's Jeffrey Weitz. Weitz's team compared abelacimab with enoxaparin as a control drug in 412 patients undergoing knee replacement surgery. Results showed that just...
Public Health

Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases Could Lead To Long-Term Symptoms: Study

People experiencing breakthrough infections of COVID-19 may also experience “long COVID,” according to a study published Wednesday. Researchers at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel studied 1,497 fully vaccinated health care workers for four months after they were administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Thirty-nine of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Health

Widely Prescribed Meds Ineffective forLow Back Pain?

Despite being widely prescribed, muscle relaxants are largely ineffective for low back pain, new research suggests. Results of a large systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials show very "low certainty evidence" that non-benzodiazepine antispasmodics provide meaningful improvement in pain intensity in patients with low back pain — and may actually increase adverse event risk.

