MVTec expands product management for its HALCON machine vision software

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining" or the "Company"), a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire 2,500 new bitcoin mining machines ("the Acquired Machines") for a total consideration of approximately US$6.6 million. When deployed, the Company expects the Acquired Machines to increase its theoretical maximum total hash rate capacity by approximately 165 peta hashes per second (PH/s). The Acquired Machines are expected to be delivered within one week from today. Following delivery, the Company plans for them to be shipped to Kazakhstan for deployment.