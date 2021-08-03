MVTec expands product management for its HALCON machine vision software
MVTec Software GmbH is constantly adding new technologies and features to HALCON, its comprehensive standard machine vision software, making it possible for a growing number of industries to benefit from the many advantages of machine vision. To optimally meet the wide range of customer requirements and respond even more robustly to trends, Commercial Product Manager Susanne Kretzschmar is now intensifying HALCON's strategic market development.
