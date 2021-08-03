Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

MVTec expands product management for its HALCON machine vision software

roboticstomorrow.com
 6 days ago

MVTec Software GmbH is constantly adding new technologies and features to HALCON, its comprehensive standard machine vision software, making it possible for a growing number of industries to benefit from the many advantages of machine vision. To optimally meet the wide range of customer requirements and respond even more robustly to trends, Commercial Product Manager Susanne Kretzschmar is now intensifying HALCON’s strategic market development.

www.roboticstomorrow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Vision#Product Management#New Technologies#Product Manager#Mvtec Software Gmbh#Commercial Product#Mvtec Llc Munich#Merlic#C C#Visual Basic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
Country
China
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Launchable Announces $9.5M in Series A to Deliver on Its Vision of Continuous Quality for Developers for Faster Software Releases

Launchable adds machine learning in the commit-test cycles for immediate impact on software cycle times and brings its vision of data-driven DevOps to teams. SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Launchable, the intelligence platform layer for all software testing, today announced it has closed a $9.5 million Series A investment led by 645 Ventures, Battery Ventures, Unusual Ventures, GoingVC, and angel investors. The funding will be used to deliver on its vision of Continuous Quality for developers to deliver faster software releases.
Softwareaustinnews.net

SynchroKnot Announces Its New Software Product - Virtual System on Chip (vSoC)

A New Genre in Technology - Decentralized Cloud Computing, Data Center and IoT. MOSCOW, RUSSIAN FEDERATION / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Recently, SynchroKnot has announced its newest software product - Virtual System on Chip (vSoC). The vSoC is an all-inclusive software product for the decentralization of cloud computing, data center and IoT. Its all-inclusive, decentralizing capability makes it a complete alternative for VMware, OpenStack, Hyper-V, routers, switches and storage [SAN/NAS] all together. The new genre in technology begins with the vSoC, which brings about a paradigm shift in the way cloud computing, data center and IoT is perceived and implemented in practice today.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Wavicle Data Solutions Introduces Augment™, Its New Machine Learning-Powered Augmented Data Management Platform

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, today announced the launch of Augment™, the company’s new data management platform for achieving clean, compliant data as quickly as possible. Augment was specifically developed to address the ongoing challenges Wavicle teams experienced with their client’s data analytics and data management projects and the gaps that lead to expensive developments and delayed data delivery. Specifically, Augment:
Wisconsin Statethefabricator.com

Trace-A-Matic expands machining automation at Wisconsin facility

Trace-A-Matic Corp. has installed a Mazak HCN-5000 horizontal machining center with a 10-pallet Palletech system for multi-setups and automation at its Brookfield, Wis., location. The center, designed to machine medium- to high-volume nonferrous metal parts, features a 12,000-RPM high-speed spindle with vibration-free acceleration/deceleration for machining stability and accuracy. The working...
Softwarethefastmode.com

Keysight Expands Software eCommerce Offering

Keysight Technologies has expanded the company’s software eCommerce offering and added a new software “bundle and save” program for customers in North America and Europe. In the past year, software and eCommerce played a key role in helping organizations, including vendors and customers, succeed despite the lockdown. Keysight’s new software...
Softwaregetmarketreport.com

Cloud Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market by Latest Trend, Growing Demand and Technology Advancement 2020-2025

An elaborative documentation of Cloud Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market dynamics over 2020-2025 unveils the profitable prospects dormant in the business sphere, while emphasizing on Covid-19 impact. Executive Summary:. The recently published Cloud Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market report presents a detailed examination of the growth markers, challenges,...
EconomyTire Review

BCA Bearings Expands Product Line

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the addition of 14 new product SKUs to the BCA product line. This July release continues to expand the coverage of BCA’s product line and includes wheel hub assemblies and wheel hub repair kits. The new SKUs provide coverage for popular, late-model, import and domestic applications, accounting for over 8.7 million vehicles in operation (VIO) for the US, the company says.
SoftwareArs Technica

Software downloaded 30,000 times from PyPI ransacked developers’ machines

Open source packages downloaded an estimated 30,000 times from the PyPI open source repository contained malicious code that surreptitiously stole credit card data and login credentials and injected malicious code on infected machines, researchers said on Thursday. In a post, researchers Andrey Polkovnichenko, Omer Kaspi, and Shachar Menashe of devops...
SoftwareTechRadar

Best contact management software of 2021

The best contact management software will allow you to efficiently manage relationships with your customers, suppliers, and sales contacts. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This is not least because relationships are key to business, especially for leads, sales, development, and general connectivity. Yet managing your...
Carmel, INInside Indiana Business

Leaf Software Growing Carmel Office, Expanding Staff

CARMEL - Carmel-based Leaf Software Solutions Inc. says it intends to invest $2.7 million to upgrade its office space and create 60 jobs over the next two years. The software consulting firm says the expansion will allow it to hire software development talent and respond to growing increased demand for custom software solutions and financial software services.
Businesssdbn.org

Senior Product Manager | Illumina

As Illumina’s Senior Product Manager for Service Products, you will be responsible for the creation, development, go-to-market, and lifecycle management of service products globally. This position will be defining the product strategy, developing the roadmap, and executing to the business plans. The successful candidate will be highly collaborative, with global life science industry experience who can engage, lead, and influence cross-functional teams in implementing the business initiatives and product strategy to drive customer experience and revenue goals.
Norfolk, VAVirginia Business

Norfolk software company to expand, create 37 jobs

A Norfolk-based software company will expand its operation and create 37 jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday. SVT Robotics, a company that accelerates the deployment of industrial robotics, will invest $101,400 to expand in the Ghent area of Norfolk. The company will build a lab to house robotic equipment used...
Technologyaithority.com

Japan Airlines Goes Live With IBS Software to Manage Its International Cargo Operations

Japan Airlines (JAL) has gone live with IBS Software’s iCargo Cargo Terminal Operation (CTO) for Japan solution using the platform to manage all aspects of its international air cargo operations. To meet JAL’s needs for the unique Japanese air cargo market, IBS Software specially adapted iCargo to create its CTO for Japan solution – making iCargo the only non-Japanese system on the market that has full Japanese customs Nippon Automated Cargo And Port Consolidated System (NACCS) reporting capabilities directly within the product.
Oshkosh, WIaviationtoday.com

Avidyne Uses Daedalean AI Software in New PilotEye Vision System

A new cockpit vision system featuring artificial intelligence-based software from Daedalean, PilotEye, was introduced by Avidyne on July 26, the first day of the 2021 Experimental Aircraft Association's (EAA) 2021 AirVenture convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. PilotEye is the first avionics system Avidyne is bringing to the general aviation aircraft market...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Sun Nuclear Highlights Expanded Machine QA Capabilities For SunCHECK™ Software And SRS MapCHECK® Array At Annual AAPM Meeting

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 25 to July 29, during the 2021 AAPM Meeting, Sun Nuclear Corporation (Sun Nuclear) will feature its comprehensive portfolio of independent, integrated Quality Management solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging. Highlighted in the Sun Nuclear virtual booth and educational program will be advances for the SunCHECK ™ software platform, which enables centralized and standardized Radiation Therapy Quality Management, and the SRS MapCHECK ® array, which facilitates fast, film-less, and proven Quality Assurance (QA) for stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) to Expand its Fleet of Bitcoin Mining Machines

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining" or the "Company"), a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire 2,500 new bitcoin mining machines ("the Acquired Machines") for a total consideration of approximately US$6.6 million. When deployed, the Company expects the Acquired Machines to increase its theoretical maximum total hash rate capacity by approximately 165 peta hashes per second (PH/s). The Acquired Machines are expected to be delivered within one week from today. Following delivery, the Company plans for them to be shipped to Kazakhstan for deployment.
SoftwareDesign World Network

New vision software expansion package from Balluff

New Cockpit Vision Software Expansion Package Lets You Connect 4 Additional Industrial Cameras to SmartVision Controller. Balluff’s new vision system software expansion package allows users to add up to four additional cameras to the SmartVision controller, bringing the total to eight. Each camera operates independently using its own instance of the Balluff Cockpit software.
Softwareaithority.com

Graduway Acquires PeerPal Cementing Its Position As The Leading Provider Of Education Management And Engagement Software

The Acquisition Broadens Graduway’s Scope of Digital Solutions to Cover the Full Student Lifecycle – Including Admissions, Student Mentorship, Volunteer Management, Parent and Alumni Engagement, and Fundraising. Graduway, the market-leading education software provider with more than 2,000 clients in over 80 countries, announced that they have acquired PeerPal, the leading...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SUMR Brands Expands Product Team

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUMR Brands ("SUMR Brands" or the "Company") (SUMR) - Get Report, a global leader in premium juvenile products, announced today that Michael Silverman and Kim Ashley have joined the Company as Vice Presidents of Product. Michael will be primarily responsible for conceiving and executing the Company's new pet brand while supporting juvenile and managing the Company's product development team. Kim will be primarily responsible for driving growth in SUMR's juvenile categories and will manage SUMR's fashion team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy