PANAMA CITY — Florida State University Panama City has named Jessica Graham as the new director of the St. Andrew and St. Joseph Bays Estuary Program. “I am so honored to be selected to lead the St. Andrew and St. Joseph Bays Estuary Program, where I will have the opportunity to put my skills to work in my very own community,” said Graham. “I am excited to have this opportunity to work with so many different stakeholders with a common interest in managing these bay systems to maintain the ecological, economic, social and recreational benefits.”