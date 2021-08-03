Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Woman Notches USA’s Best Olympic Result In 21 Years

By Jojo Girard
Kate Nye was only a year old the last time a USA Olympic weightlifter did this well. And she did it overcoming tremendous obstacles. Nye, who is from Oakland County, won the silver medal in the 76-kg (167 pound) weightlifting class, the highest medal by a USA lifter since Tara Knott hit gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

