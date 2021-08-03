Neal Schon guitar collection brings more than $4.2 million at auction

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLast weekend at Heritage Auctions, more than 90 instruments from Journey founder Neal Schon’s historic guitar collection sold for more than $4.2 million. These include a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard Sunburst fetching $350,000, while another of the six-string Ferraris favored by arena-rock gods realized $300,000. Those two guitars are now the most expensive vintage instruments sold in Heritage Auctions’ history, with seven of Schon’s guitars ranking among the Top 20 in the auction house’s hall of fame.

