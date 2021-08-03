Cancel
Hand Habits announces new album ‘Fun House’ (watch the “Aquamarine” video)

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHand Habits have announced a new album, Fun House, which will be out October 22 via Saddle Creek. The album was produced by Sasami Ashworth (SASAMI) and engineered by Kyle Thomas (King Tuff) -- with whom Meg Duffy shared a house and creative space in Los Angeles -- and is new sonic territory for Hand Habits. “I felt a massive shift in the way that I was seeing the world and seeing myself, moving through certain emotional patterns and behavioral patterns, and really taking them apart,” says Duffy. “Sasami empowered me to take up a lot of different sonic spaces and challenged me to rethink these limitations that I had about my own identity. I wouldn't allow myself to step into certain roles because of the little box I was putting myself in based on all of these false narratives that I had come to believe about myself. I think this also coincides with my trans identity too, because so much of that journey for me has been me really fighting against what I'm not 'allowed' to be.”

