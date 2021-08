PCCP and TriStar Properties have formed a joint venture for the acquisition of 137 acres of land and the speculative development of up to approximately 1.3 million square feet of industrial property in Maryland Heights, Mo. The fully entitled project, named Westport Commerce Center, is planned for six single-loaded warehouse buildings, each ranging in size from 194,615 sf to 252,720 sf. Construction will be in phases, with the first phase consisting of two buildings of 194,615 sf each.