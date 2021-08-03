Cancel
Shenandoah, IA

'Frozen Jr.' takes SWITG stage

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) -- Some KMAland youth are ready to “let it go” on stage the next two weeks. They’re cast members of the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group’s production of “Frozen Jr.” Performances of the junior stage adaptation of the famous Disney movie take place at the Rose Garden in Shenandoah's Sportman's Park this Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2, followed by next Thursday through Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon at the same times. Twenty-two youth ages 6-to-18 make up the cast. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA’s “Morning Show” program, play director Julie Murren says the show is coming together, now that costumes and makeup have been added to the final rehearsals.

