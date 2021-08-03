Bank of America customers get free access to select Michigan museums this weekend
This weekend Bank of America customers can get into several Metro Detroit museums for free, including one in Dearborn. For the past 23 years, during the first full weekend of every month, Bank of America has offered free admission to more than 220 cultural institutions including museums, botanical gardens, aquariums, zoos and science centers in dozens of cities across the U.S. where their customers live and work.www.pressandguide.com
