Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Did You Know That You Cannot Kill Snakes In Arkansas?

By Wes
Posted by 
Majic 93.3
Majic 93.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This time of year we don't see many snakes because of the heat, but we all know they are lying in wait to come out and scare the crap out of us when we least expect. Did you know that snakes are illegal to kill in Arkansas?. I have been...

mymajic933.com

Comments / 24

Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Kill It#Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Majic 93.3

Have You Driven On The Most Dangerous Road In Arkansas?

We drive everywhere. To work to school, even for trips and errands, but how safe are the roads we drive on?. Did you know that the most dangerous road in Arkansas is Interstate 530? I 530 runs 47 miles from Pine Bluff to Little Rock. An accident occurred once every 4.2 miles. This puts it in the number one spot for the entire state. Interstate 30 in Arkansas is the second most dangerous in the state. Interstate 40 is in third place.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Majic 93.3

Arkansas Couple Win An RV From ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

A couple from Tumbling Shoals Arkansas drove home a brand new Winnebago 'Solis' RV yesterday. Eddie and Joyce Hightower won the RV in a contest called "Wheel's Win A Winnebago Giveaway" from the famous TV show Wheel of Fortune. I had a chance to meet the couple yesterday in Conway Arkansas for the giveaway and learned all about them.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Majic 93.3

Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for August 5

Here are your latest figures for the Texarkana area regarding COVID-19, including raw numbers/charts for current cases, probable cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Christus St Michael is holding a Vaccination Clinic this Friday and Saturday at the Conference Center located at 2604 St Michael Dr. They request that you use the West entrance of Medical Plaza West to access the vaccine clinic. Parents or guardians must accompany children under the age of 18. Friday hours are 7 AM - 1 PM, Saturday hours are 10 AM - 2 PM. This will be a Pfizer-only vaccine clinic. For more information on where to find a vaccine, see below.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Majic 93.3

5 Spectacular Mind-Blowing Stunning Views in Arkansas

Arkansas is known as the natural state and for good reason with its abundance of wooded forests, mountain bluffs, rivers, and numerous beautiful lakes. No wonder folks travel here to take in some of the most scenics views in the state. Whether you are looking for a weekend getaway, vacation,...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Majic 93.3

ER Physician Says No More ICU Beds in Arkansas

As of July 20, the COVID delta variant in Arkansas makes up 83 percent of all cases in the United States and shows no sign of letting up anytime soon. A report today from the Times Record in Fort Smith indicates that there are no more ICU beds available in the state due to the rising cases. An emergency room doctor, Dr. J.F. Curry announced on her social media page that all ICU beds are being used for COVID patients to recover leaving no beds for other medical procedures such as heart attacks, or other medical traumas. Dr. Curry has said they have reached out to neighboring states to see if they have any ICU beds but they are full up too.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Majic 93.3

Two More Baby Giraffes Welcomed At The Forth Worth Zoo

Two new baby giraffes at the Fort Worth Zoo make for three in total this year born in North Texas. That's right, two more giraffes have been born at the Fort Worth Zoo: a male born July 1, weighing 145 pounds and standing exactly 6 feet tall, and a female born July 11, weighing 132 pounds, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall. This brings the baby count to three this summer after Lucchese’s birth on May 7.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Majic 93.3

The 10 Most Naughty Sounding Town Names In Arkansas

Arkansas is known as the 'Natural State' and towns like Fayetteville, Little Rock, and Hot Springs all bring a smile to your face with memories of trips there and the experiences you had as well. But Arkansas is also home to some towns with names that most people would consider...
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Hotel Has Stunning Water Park & Lazy River,Not Far From Texarkana

It's the dog days of summer and if you are looking for a quick getaway with the kids before school starts, then be sure to check out this hotel not far from Texarkana. Did you know there is a fantastic water park and lazy river at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas off Stemmons Freeway? The water park is called Jade Waters and it's beautiful. According to their website, if you are staying at the hotel you and your family get free access to the water park.
Colorado StatePosted by
Majic 93.3

Are You Breaking The Law With Your Drivers License?

Your driver's license is something we all carry, but did you know you may be breaking the law with your picture. Getting your driver's license renewed is don't one of the big things I look forward to doing. On the Arkansas side of town you will be waiting for your number to be called out then there is the quick questions the eye test and finally, you get your picture taken for your new license. The whole process is a little stressful for me, but did you know you may be breaking the law when it comes to taking your picture for your driver's license?
Texas StatePosted by
Majic 93.3

Toddler Found Dead in Hot Car in East Texas

Even though we haven't had as hot of a summer as usual, this is a big reminder that temperatures still reach deadly temperature in just a matter of minutes. A 3-year-old boy was found dead inside a hot car in Tyler, Texas last Friday afternoon (7/16). According to a press...
Plano, TXPosted by
Majic 93.3

Plano Home Explosion Captured On Doorbell Cam

Six people were hospitalized, many homes were damaged and one was destroyed in an afternoon house explosion in Plano, Texas Monday. The house where the explosion happened was essentially turned into splinters, it's amazing that no one was killed in this explosion. The Ring doorbell camera gives you an idea of just how violent this explosion was. The cam was on the house across the street.

Comments / 24

Community Policy