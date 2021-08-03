Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Amanda Hite Wiki: Facts about Julie Rodgers’ Wife

By Caroline John
earnthenecklace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s new documentary, Pray Away, premieres on August 3 after earning critical acclaim at Tribeca. The documentary unravels the horrifying world of “conversion therapy,” as told from the perspective of Julie Rodgers. A revolutionary activist, she has advocated for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in the Christian faith. She helped shut down the conversion therapy-peddling Exodus International that is the focus of Pray Away. Given her work and fame, social media users and Netflix viewers have many questions about Rodgers’ personal life. They especially want to know if she has a partner and if she is married. Rodgers is married to Amanda Hite, someone who has been encouraging more LGBTQ+ and female representation in the corporate world. In fact, it’s their advocacy that brought them together. We reveal more about their relationship and the background of Julie Rodgers’ wife in this Amanda Hite wiki.

www.earnthenecklace.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Tribeca#Lgbtq#Christian#Exodus International#Huffpost#The U S Army#401k#Btc Revolutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

Where is Julie Rodgers Now?

Netflix’s ‘Pray Away’ is an incredibly emotional and powerful documentary film that traces the history of conversion therapy with the help of regretful leaders of the “ex-gay” organization known as Exodus International. One of the title cards asserted, “all major medical and mental health associations have denounced the practice [of this form of ‘treatment’] as harmful.” Yet, as we see, it took the executives and survivors a while to comprehend the same. But most of them, especially Julie Rodgers, have since moved on to do better. So now, let’s find out more about her, shall we?
Relationshipsearnthenecklace.com

Tanner Schumacher Wiki: Facts about Annie Drews’ Husband

When Tanner Schumacher marries his longtime girlfriend this year, he will be marrying an Olympian. Maybe even one with a medal as shiny as her ring. Schumacher is, of course, recognizable as Annie Drews’ boyfriend-turned-fiancé. After she returns from Tokyo, the volleyball pro will be preparing for her wedding to Schumacher. Now the attention is not only on her and her teammates, but also on her personal life. Her fans want to know more about who Annie Drews’ husband-to-be is and his background. We reveal all that and more in this Tanner Schumacher wiki.
Posted by
Primetimer

Night Court star Charlie Robinson dies at 75

Robinson, who died today from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, joined the hit NBC sitcom in Season 2, playing court clerk and Vietnam vet Macintosh "Mac" Robinson for the rest of the series run. With his signature cardigans, Mac was considered the most "sober" character on Night Court. Robinson also appeared on numerous shows, recurring on Home Improvement, The Game, Hart of Dixie, This Is Us, Mom and, just last year, Love in the Time of Corona. He also played himself on the Night Court episode of 30 Rock.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker receives overwhelming support following proud news about son Nick

Al Roker is one very proud father and his fans were equally as congratulatory following the Today show star's update on his only son, Nick. The weatherman shared several videos and photos of his boy - who has special needs - and his wife, Deborah Roberts, taking part in running races for charity and it was clear that emotions were running high.
POTUSNew York Post

Hillsong founder says vaccine is ‘personal decision’ after member dies of COVID

The founder of controversial megachurch Hillsong has defended a recently deceased congregant’s fatal refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by calling the choice a “personal decision.”. “While many of our staff, leadership and congregation have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, we recognize this is a personal decision for each individual...
Public HealthBBC

LA man who mocked Covid-19 vaccines dies of virus

A California man who mocked Covid-19 vaccines on social media has died after a month-long battle with the virus. Stephen Harmon, a member of the Hillsong megachurch, had been a vocal opponent of vaccines, making a series of jokes about not having the vaccine. "Got 99 problems but a vax...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

'13 Reasons Why' actress Tommy Dorfman comes out as transgender

"13 Reasons Why" actor Tommy Dorfman says she's "reintroducing" herself to the world, coming out as transgender. “For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman — a trans woman," Dorfman said in an interview with Time published Thursday. For the 29-year-old actor, who played...
EducationPosted by
BET

‘RHOP’: Wendy Osefo Is Criticized Over Her “Zen Wen” Comments

Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo was under fire on social media after her use of the nickname “Zen Wen” left viewers of the Sunday (July 25) episode turned off. The professor of education at Johns Hopkins University referred to herself as “Zen” during a group spa day with Season 6 newcomer Mia Thornton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy