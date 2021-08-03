Amanda Hite Wiki: Facts about Julie Rodgers’ Wife

Netflix’s new documentary, Pray Away, premieres on August 3 after earning critical acclaim at Tribeca. The documentary unravels the horrifying world of “conversion therapy,” as told from the perspective of Julie Rodgers. A revolutionary activist, she has advocated for the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in the Christian faith. She helped shut down the conversion therapy-peddling Exodus International that is the focus of Pray Away. Given her work and fame, social media users and Netflix viewers have many questions about Rodgers’ personal life. They especially want to know if she has a partner and if she is married. Rodgers is married to Amanda Hite, someone who has been encouraging more LGBTQ+ and female representation in the corporate world. In fact, it’s their advocacy that brought them together. We reveal more about their relationship and the background of Julie Rodgers’ wife in this Amanda Hite wiki.