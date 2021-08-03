Cancel
Public Health

Northeastern Australian States’ Delta Outbreak Tilts Advice Towards AstraZeneca

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISBANE, Australia — The Sunshine State’s—Queensland— growing Delta outbreak means the AstraZeneca vaccine is a more viable option for younger Queenslanders, said Jeannette Young, Chief Health Officer. She believes Queensland is “on the verge” of a large outbreak and wants 150,000 extra doses of AstraZeneca supplied by the Commonwealth “going into arms this week.” “The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation’s advice says […]

