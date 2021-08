Ferrari India will launch the 296 GTB early next year. Although 296 GTB is not the first Ferrari to use a hybrid power train that uses both an internal combustion engine and electric motor, this is a first in many aspects. According to the Ferrari, it is the most fun to drive car of the brand till date. The Italian brand has concentrated on three main aspects of the drive, which makes it a happy driving experience. Firstly, the refinement of the engine and the engine sound that augments the ride quality. Secondly the perceived acceleration or the feeling of gaining speed and finally the go kart feeling i.e. the responsiveness of the car to minor changes and controls from the driver.