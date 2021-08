The Philadelphia 76ers are figuring out what the next step is after a tough second-round loss in the playoffs, and there are only so many ways they can upgrade the roster. The Sixers do not have a lot of money to spend in free agency, but there is a way to add to the team in that capacity. While Philadelphia only has minimum contracts and the $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception to use in free agency, they can always do a sign-and-trade and send out salary to match the deal.