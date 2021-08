Former Texas A&M multi-year starters Buddy Johnson and Dan Moore were both selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round (Moore was the 128th overall pick and Johnson was the the 140th overall pick). Both were chosen in the fourth round.of the 2021 National Football League draft and made their NFL debut last night for the Steelers in the league's Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys. Both wound up starting the contest as both franchises held key starters and some veterans out of game (won by the Steelers 16-3) and both graded out well per Pro Football Focus. Johnson had the highest grade of any rookie at 79.1 (just ahead of Dallas' first round selection, Micah Parsons) and Moore graded out at a 73.7.