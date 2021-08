ASSARIA - A Salina man was arrested Thursday afternoon after the car he was driving went off an exit ramp and launched over an overpass on Interstate 135. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Matthew Griffin, 45, of Salina, was northbound on I-135 in a Ford Fusion when he began driving up the Assaria exit ramp south of Salina, then onto the grassy area between the exit ramp and the highway.