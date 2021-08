The American Heart Association donated $20 million in grants to five research teams focused on finding ways to prevent high BP in underserved populations. “High blood pressure is a leading risk factor of heart disease and stroke that can often be prevented or managed if diagnosed and treated properly. However, there are significant racial and ethnic disparities in both the prevalence of hypertension and its management,” Donald Lloyd-Jones, MD, ScD, FAHA, president of the AHA and chair of the department of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said in a press release. “Uncontrolled hypertension is particularly acute in communities of color. We are excited to launch this new research initiative to support the fast-track advancement of science to prevent hypertension with a focus on health equity.”