Potential therapeutic effect of thymoquinone and/or bee pollen on fluvastatin-induced hepatitis in rats
Hepatitis is one of earlier, but serious, signs of liver damage. High doses of statins for a long time can induce hepatitis. This study aimed to evaluate and compare the therapeutic potential of thymoquinone (TQ) and bee pollen (BP) on fluvastatin (F)-induced hepatitis in rats. Rats were randomly divided into: group 1 (G1, control), G2 (F, hepatitis), G3 (F + TQ), G4 (F + BP), and G5 (F + TQ + BP). Single treatment with TQ or BP relieved fluvastatin-induced hepatitis, with best effect for the combined therapy. TQ and/or BP treatment significantly (1) reduced serum levels of alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, alkaline phosphatase, gamma glutamyl transpeptidase, and total bilirubin, (2) decreased malondialdehyde levels and increased level of reduced glutathione, and activities of glutathione peroxidase and catalase in the liver, (3) improved liver histology with mild deposition of type I collagen, (4) increased mRNA levels of transforming growth factor beta 1, nuclear factor Kappa B, and cyclooxygenase 1 and 2, and (5) decreased tumor necrosis factor alpha and upregulated interleukin 10 protein in the liver. These data clearly highlight the ability of TQ and BP combined therapy to cause better ameliorative effects on fluvastatin-induced hepatitis than individual treatment by each alone.
