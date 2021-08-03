Cancel
Environment

National Weather Service Issues Heat Advisory for Lower Columbia Basin

By Northeast Oregon Now
northeastoregonnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Heat Advisory is now in effect for the Lower Columbia Basin and beyond that will last until 11 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued the warning as temperatures are expected to reach as high as 105 at the peak with overnight lows falling to the low 70s. The...

