U.S. Coffee Consumers Now Expect an Elevated Coffee Experience At and Away from Home

Dalgona Coffee (also known as Whipped Coffee or Desi Cappuccino) is a coffee preparation made from whipped, sweetened instant coffee beat into a thick foam. The drink was the subject of a viral internet challenge in early 2020. The name “Dalgona”, under which it is most popularly known, comes from the Korean “달구나”, which translates roughly to “it's sweet”, and is also the name used for a honeycomb toffee snack sold by street vendors in Korea, which the sweet foam of the drink is said to recall.